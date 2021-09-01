Mission Impossible 7’s production house Paramount Pictures sues insurer for refusing to cover shutdown losses

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise starrer Mission Impossible 7’s production company Paramount Pictures has sued its insurer on Monday, August 30, for refusing to cover the losses that occurred due to pandemic related shooting shutdowns of the film.

According to Variety, the studio’s insurer, Chubb, has announced to pay only $1 million for COVID-19 losses under its “civil authority” policy whereas Paramount Pictures had a “cast insurance” policy for the production, with a $100 million coverage limit. Such insurance is intended to cover losses that result when a film’s key personnel such as star Tom Cruise or director Christopher McQuarrie is unavailable due to sickness, death or kidnapping.

Production has been delayed seven times between February 2020 and June 2021, at least six of which were the result of the pandemic and the studio claims that the shutdowns were only meant to protect the cast from getting sick, triggering the provision of the policy. To which, Chubb has stated that the shutdowns are covered under the “civil authority” policy, carrying a $1 million limit. Chubb paid out $5 million under the cast insurance policy in connection with the delay that occurred in Venice, Italy, on Feb. 24, 2020 where one of the people covered under the cast insurance policy had become sick.

Production was then set to begin in March, but was pushed to July and then to October 2020, each of which caused further delays. In December 2020, Cruise exploded on the set and threatened to fire anyone who breaks COVID protocols. It halted two more times once in February 2021 and June 2021.

However, the lawsuit filed did not state the amount Paramount Pictures is seeking but it can be said that that the $5 million payout represents a “small portion” of its total losses. Mission: Impossible 7 is due to be released on May 27, 2022.

