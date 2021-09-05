N.Flying members Lee Seung Hyub, Yoo Hwe Seung and Seo Dong Sung test positive for COVID-19

South Korean group N.Flying members have reportedly been tested positive for COVID-19. On September 3, N.Flying’s agency FNC Entertainment released a statement informing about the tests of three members, Lee Seung Hyub, Yoo Hwe Seung, and Seo Dong Sung have tested positive.
The statement rear, "Our agency artist N.Flying’s Lee Seung Hyub, Yoo Hwe Seung, and Seo Dong Sung were confirmed to be diagnosed with COVID-19 today (September 3). Lee Seung Hyub, Yoo Hwe Seung, and Seo Dong Sung used rapid detection kits on September 2 as they were experiencing symptoms of health problems. All three received positive results, and they immediately underwent PCR testing. As a result, Lee Seung Hyub, Yoo Hwe Seung, and Seo Dong Sung tested positive for COVID-19 today (September 3). The other members Kim Jae Hyun and Cha Hun received negative results from the rapid detection kits, but they immediately underwent PCR testing and are awaiting their results."
The five member group debuted in 2013 and has recently released their first Korean studio album Man on the Moon with "Moonshot" serving as the album's lead single in June this year.
