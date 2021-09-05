After Farah Khan tests positive for COVID-19, Mika Singh replaces her on Zee Comedy Show

Mika Singh will bring the house down with his inimitable flair for masti as he steps in for Farah Khan on Zee Comedy Show for two weeks starting from next Saturday, 11th September.
Even as the pandemic continues to cast its shadow of stress, Zee TV is attempting to lighten up the country's collective mood by offering its viewers an escape from all the stress via the route of rib-tickling comedy through its reality show, Zee Comedy Show. The show has been successful in helping every Indian family unwind on their couch with some of India's top comedians making them LOL their stress away. The hilarious acts put up by all the comedians coupled with the witty reactions of our Laughing Buddha Farah Khan continue to leave everyone in splits. However, in an unfortunate turn of events, even after being double vaccinated and taking absolute precautions, Farah Khan has tested positive for COVID-19. While the filmmaker is self-isolating and recuperating at home, her friend Mika Singh has stepped in for Farah on Zee Comedy Show. He will be seen stepping in for her for two weeks starting from next weekend, which is the 11th of September.
