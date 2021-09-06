KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan adds a funny twist to Deepika Padukone’s ‘Ek chutki sindoor’

Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 will include Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan. The three will perform a funny rendition of Om Shanti Om's classic dialogue "Ek chutki sindoor."

Amitabh challenges Farah in a trailer shared on Sony TV's Instagram account about how she never decided to cast him in any of her films. Farah Khan responded to the renowned actor by saying that working with him is everyone's ambition. Soon after, we witness Amitabh auditioning for Farah by recreating the line from "Ek chutki sindoor" with Deepika Padukone. Deepika encourages Amitabh Bachchan to "listen to your co-stars" as he struggles with the dialogue and performs. Big B soon gets the dialogue perfect, but adds his own twist, leaving Deepika and Farah speechless.

On August 23, Amitabh Bachchan's KBC 12 premiered. This year's programme is unique for two reasons: the studio audience has returned, and the fastest finger first challenge has evolved into a triple test. The triple test, which requires a contestant to maintain their speed throughout all three questions as the final leaderboard calculates one's overall score, is an interesting innovation.

The show airs on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. It also streams on SonyLIV app.

Amitabh Bachchan's most recent film appearance was in Chehre. He's worked on a couple of interesting projects. In the Hindi remake of The Intern, he'll be seen alongside Deepika Padukone. Rishi Kapoor was scheduled to star in the film. In Prabhas' yet-to-be-titled project, he will also share screen time with the star. Amitabh Bachchan and Vikas Bahl worked on the film GoodBye, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna. Mayday, a film starring Ajay Devgn, will also feature him.

