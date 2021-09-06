Shanaya Kapoor gets all glammed up in her Pajamas

Shanaya Kapoor is a Gen Z sensation and a major trend setter. Shanaya’s Instagram is a look filled with fashion Inspo. We love her regular posting and updates. She styles herself and looks stunning in every outfit.

On the weekend, she posted snaps dressed in a beautiful satin Pajama set but she didn’t look anything close to ready for bed. She styled a satin singlet top with a lace detail around the neckline. Her face was glowing with soft makeup, bright blush on her cheeks and messy waves in her hair. She completed this relaxed look with glossy pink lips. This look on Shanaya is a jaw dropping one and we just can’t get enough of this one.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor ???? (@shanayakapoor02)

Shanaya was the Assistant Director for her cousin Janhvi Kapoor's movie Gunjan Saxena- The Kargil Girl. Shanaya has been prepping tirelessly for her big debut, she hits the gym more often than not and is also taking dance classes.

Also Read: Shanaya Kapoor shares a few glamorous snaps donning satin backless dress

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results