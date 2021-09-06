Katrina Kaif looks mesmerising in sun-kissed pictures from Turkey

Katrina Kaif never fails to make chic fashion statements. Kaif has been everyone’s favourite ever since her debut. She has us all mesmerised with her charm. Katrina recently flew to Turkey with co-star Salman Khan to shoot for Tiger 3.

Katrina blessed our feeds with beautiful pictures of herself dressed in a purple off shoulder fitted dress with yellow floral print. Katrina’s dress was beautiful with simple print and a ruched-up detail on the abdomen. The dress hugged her curves and she flaunted her collar bones. Katrina looks fresh in these pictures with soft makeup and her hair in a middle partition with soft waves.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif started shooting for the actioner in March. The shooting, however, had to be stalled for a while when Katrina tested positive for Covid-19. The first film in the franchise, Ek Tha Tiger directed by Kabir Khan released in 2012. A sequel to the thriller, Tiger Zinda Hai released in 2017. Salman and Katrina will be reprising their roles, Tiger and Zoya from the previous films. They flew to Russia for the shoot of the same about a week ago.

Katrina will be seen next in Sooryavanshi, which marks her onscreen reunion with Akshay Kumar after a decade. The film, which is a part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, will also feature Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in cameo roles. It was supposed to hit the theatres last summer but has been indefinitely postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Apart from this, Katrina has Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in the pipeline. She will also be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. She also has the the Alia Bhatt-Priyanka Chopra Jonas co-starrer Jee Lee Zaraa in her kitty.

