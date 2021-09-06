Jason Momoa unveils new version of Aquaman suit promising ‘more action’ in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Hollywood actor Jason Momoa took to his Instagram to reveal the new superhero suit of his upcoming film of Aquaman franchise titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Momoa posted a picture of him wearing the new suit captioning “second round. New suit. More action.” In addition to the first look of his character’s new version of so-called “stealth suit,” Jason also added the classic Aquaman costume seen in the first film in the post.

Details of the suit can be described as a skin-tight metallic suit featuring hints of dark blue in addition to grey detailing on his arms and thighs. James Wan, who directed Aquaman 2, also posted the stealth suit on his instagram account writing, “Atlantean tech based on cephalopod’s camouflaging ability” and that he and screenwriter David Leslie Johnson were inspired by Aquaman’s blue suit from the ’80s.

Besides Momoa, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom stars Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Temuera Morrison and Abdul-Mateen II who plays the role of David Kane/ Black Manta.

In a recent interview with Variety, he said that, “Now, we have a character who’s more mature, who has more time to breathe. And we get to understand him and some of his values and some of his motives, “Hopefully in Aquaman 2, we can present a more well-rounded version of David Kane.”

The sequel of the DC superhero was pitched to Warner Bros. by star Jason Momoa during the filming of the first movie, which released in 2018. With the introduction of several underwater kingdoms in the first Aquaman, there is certainly plenty to be explored in a second film and possible other installments..

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is scheduled for release on December 16, 2022.

