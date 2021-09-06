Neetu Kapoor reveals why she wouldn’t talk to Rishi Kapoor for months

Ace Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor was the guest of the week in the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. She was also accompanied by her daughter and fashion designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

In the episode, Neetu had a lot of fun with the hosts Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh. The actress also jokingly said to Kapil to give her wife some rest while referring to the birth of his two children in a very short break. Neetu said, “Aapne bohot jaldi jaldi nahi apne bachche paida kiye? Ek ke baad ek, kuch aaram nahi dena wife ko (Your children were born in such quick succession. One after the other, you didn’t give any rest to your wife)”.

To which, the comedian had a hilarious reply as he said when his daughter Anayra was born in December 2019, the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country. When his son Trishaan was born, it marked the beginning of the second wave. “Beech mein afwah aa rahi thi ki teesri leher bhi aa sakti hai. Meri biwi ne meri or dekha (There were also rumours that there might be a third wave. My wife looked at me)”.

As the episode went ahead, Neetu also had a chit-chat about other things. While Kapil also complimented her being so fit at such an age. She also reminisced her old memories and told Kapil that she follows a healthy diet and even used to make her late husband and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor follow it despite him being a big foodie.

Neetu also made a shocking revelation that she wouldn't talk to Rishi for 6 months. She revealed that she used to put one condition that she would talk to Rishi only if he shreds off the extra weight. Neetu said, "Main baat nahi karti thi 6-6 mahine. Ke pehle aap patle ho, phir main baat karungi (I would not talk to him for six months at a time, I would tell him to first lose weight and only then I would speak with him). Then he used to get fed up. ‘Achcha, bata, kya karna hai (Okay, tell me what to do).’ Then he would do and go back to eating."

