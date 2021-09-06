Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal turns up the heat in dark blue embellished gown for Sunday Ka Vaar episode

Indian Television actress and model Divya Agarwal is best known for participating in TV reality shows including the 2018 MTV Splitsvilla. She was also the winner of MTV Ace of Space and currently, she is slaying at the Bigg Boss OTT as a contestant. She is super frequent on social media flaunting her amazing styling sense.

Recently, on her Instagram, she shared a mesmerizing glamourous look of her for the Bigg Boss OTT Sunday Ka Vaar episode. She donned a radiant dark blue embellished sleeveless designer gown with crew neckline along with a front slit by Maya Culture.

She accessorized the look with chic earrings by Soni Sapphire along with an elegant ring from Inaya Jewelry. For her makeup, she did a super glam look with dark blue eyes to match the outfit. She kept her hair in a french inspired braid. She also captioned her post as “Savage. Not Average ✨How did you’ll like the #sundaykavaar look ?”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Divya AmarSanjay Agarwal (@divyaagarwal_official)

On the work front, Divya Agarwal was last seen on her latest web series Cartel on ALT Balaji.

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT: Nikki Tamboli looks sexy in plunging neckline fuschia magenta neck crop top and ruffle skirt

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results