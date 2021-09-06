Angelina Jolie opens up about her ‘bad experience’ with Harvey Weinstein; reveals Brad Pitt continued to work with him

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie has opened up about her experience with convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein. She shared that in order to avoid working with him, she turned down a role in Martin Scorsese’s The Aviator stating that it became difficult when her ex-husband Bradd Pitt continued to work with him.

In the interview with The Guardian, the actress discussed about the time when they were shooting the Weinstein-produced Playing by Heart in 1998 when she was 21 years old saying, “If you get yourself out of the room, you think he attempted but didn’t, right? The truth is that the attempt and the experience of the attempt is an assault.” Weinstein has denied all the allegations.

Jolie had earlier spoken about her experience with Weinstein as a “bad experience” but now calls it an alleged assault. She said, “It was beyond a pass, it was something I had to escape. I stayed away and warned people about him. I remember telling Jonny, my first husband, who was great about it, to spread the word to other guys — don’t let girls go alone with him."

Pointing out that Quentin Tarantino’s 2009 film Inglourious Basterds, which starred Pitt, was distributed and co-financed by the Weinstein Company, Jolie alleged in the interview that against her wishes, Pitt approached Weinstein to produce his 2012 film Killing Them Softly. She said, “We fought about it. Of course it hurt.”

On the work front, Pitt is also currently producing a film on the New York Times’ investigation of Weinstein, She Said, through his banner-Plan B Entertainment.

Though Jolie and Pitt’s divorce was finalized in 2019, a custody battle over their six children is still ongoing. Recently, Pitt’s attorneys filed a petition with the California Supreme Court for a review of the custody case after its judge was disqualified.

