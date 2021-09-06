Shilpa Shetty stuns in a double pallu saree worth Rs. 24,500 for the shoot of Super Dancer – Chapter 4

Shilpa Shetty is back to hustling and has been making fashionable statements with her unique looks and style sense.

Shilpa was a bright ball of energy and sunshine in a stark orange double pallu cocktail saree from Cuin. Cuin is a brand focusing on zero waste and sustainable fashion and it is based in Delhi. Shetty’s saree is available on the Cuin website for Rs. 24,500. Shilpa wore the double pallu cocktail saree with a statement belt. She looked gorgeous as the saree accentuated her curves. Shilpa looked ravishing with heavily bronzed makeup with loose curls, smokey eye shadow and bod lips. This saree is the perfect pick when you want to make a splash but feel relaxed in the fit. She completed her look with heels and dangler earrings.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty recently resumed the shoot of Super Dancer – Chapter 4. She had gone missing from the show after her husband Raj Kundra's arrest in Mumbai porn racket. On Sunday, Super Dancer – Chapter 4 will welcome actress Raveena Tandon as a guest judge for the Raveena Special episode. Both Shilpa and Raveena had a gala time shooting for the show.

Also Read: Super Dancer 4: Shilpa Shetty and Farah Khan perform the Naagin dance on Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Desi Girl’

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results