Nia Sharma goes bold in a sexy white bralette paired with thigh-high slit drape skirt for ‘Do Ghoont’ promos

It looks like the super gorgeous and sexy Nia Sharma is back with her bold and sexy looks on social media. Nia is known for her unique and bold styling sense which you can’t resist.

On Sunday, she posted a series of sexy photos of herself while promoting her new music video ‘Do Ghoont’ which is raising the temperature like anything. She was seen in a full white bold outfit look, a sexy bralette with a low waist drape skirt.

She accessorized the look with a silver waist chain while flaunting her toned figure along with a silver nose ring. For her makeup, she did a glam chromatic pink eye look. She kept her hair all straight and sleek. She also captioned the post as “1 day to go….. #DoGhoont. Releasing tomorrow @12 pm….Do tell what’s your #DoGhoont kick in videos…”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

On the work front, Nia Sharma is currently busy promoting her latest music video ‘Do Ghoont’.

Also Read: Siblings Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma set the internet on fire with their sexy photoshoot in bikini and monokini

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results