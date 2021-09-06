Qubool Hai actress Surbhi Jyoti shares a graceful desi avatar in a beautiful floral printed kurta set

Indian TV actress Surbhi Jyoti never fails to amaze us with her great taste in styling. From western looks to Indian attire she is rocking all of it.

On sunday, the actress posted a graceful picture of herself in a desi avatar while sharing a beautiful smile for the camera. She was seen in a beautiful peach and red floral printed kurta set with matching wide legged bottom along with a mesh white dupatta by The Read & Button.

She accessorized the look with a pair of gold earrings. For her makeup she did a super soft look. She styled her hair with a claw clip in a sleek half up. She also captioned the post as “Mentally somewhere else”.

On the work front, Surbhi Jyoti was last seen in Hindi drama Qubool Hai 2.0 with Karan Singh Grover

