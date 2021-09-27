BTS enthralls with their performance on ‘Permission to Dance’ and ‘Butter’ at Global Citizen Live

South-Korean juggernaut BTS opened Global Citizen’s special 24-hour live event with thrilling performances of their latest hit singles, ‘Permission To Dance’ and ‘Butter’ which raged through the Billboard’s Top 100 this summer.

The philanthropic organization Global Citizen began its 24-hour worldwide event Global Citizen Live, during which artists from all over the world take the stage in various cities across six continents. The event is intended to raise awareness and urge global unity in fighting against poverty, climate change, and international vaccine inequity.

BTS members RM, Jin, Jung kook, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jimin, performed Permission to Dance and Butter at Seoul’s Sungnyemun Gate. Clad in suave outfits, signature styles and joyful dance moves, BTS surely made the event livelier.

While ‘Butter’ topped the Billboard charts for consecutive 9 weeks, ‘Permission to Dance’ switched spots with ‘Butter’ upon its release. ‘Butter’ being funky-pop song, ‘Permission to Dance’ which was intended to reimagine the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, was even performed at United Nations General Assembly which BTS attended this month as special presidential envoy.

Apart from BTS, the star-studded lineup for the live broadcast included Ed Sheeran, the Weeknd, Lorde, Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Metallica, Doja Cat, Lizzo, Coldplay, Usher, Jennifer Lopez, the Black Eyed Peas, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Demi Lovato, Adam Lambert, Duran Duran, Keith Urban, Andrea Bocelli, Green Day, H.E.R., Alessia Cara, Ricky Martin, Kylie Minogue, DJ Snake, and more.

#오늘의방탄] #GlobalCitizenLive with #BTS 아침부터 서울을 빛내준✨ 방탄이들 덕분에 71분좋은 월요일 시작!???????? #방탄소년단 #글로벌소년단 #BTSARMY #Got_ARMY_Behind_Us #BTS_Butter

— BTS_official (@bts_bighit) September 26, 2021

#오늘의방탄] #GlobalCitizenLive with #BTS 대한민국 국보 제 1호에서 무대하는 그룹이 있다? (가슴이 웅장…) #방탄소년단 #글로벌소년단 #BTSARMY #Got_ARMY_Behind_Us #PermissiontoDance

— BTS_official (@bts_bighit) September 25, 2021

Recently, the BTS released their collaboration ‘My Universe’ with Coldplay on September 26, which is steadily climbing the charts.

Also Reead: Coldplay and BTS spread meaningful love with their much-anticipated collaboration ‘My Universe’, watch lyric video

