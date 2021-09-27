Sara Ali Khan goes desi in a printed pink saree for Global Citizen Concert

The very charming Sara Ali Khan just took our breath away with her latest Instagram post with her gorgeous saree look in a stunning royal setup at The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai. She is seen in a beautiful chic pink saree with yellow and blue mixed colors with fine embroidery work and prints along with a square neckline, sleeveless matching blouse. She accessorized the look with a pair of elegant silver earrings and yellow and pink bangles in one hand.

For her makeup, she did a super minimalistic look with a blue bindi while keeping her hair all loose and wavy. The whole look is styled and curated by the celebrity stylist Ami Patel. She went for this desi look for the Global Citizen Concert.

Sara also captioned the post by saying “Because women in a Sari Are always Pyaari ” and we totally agree with her.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is all set for her musical drama film Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

