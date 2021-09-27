Sara Ali Khan goes desi in a printed pink saree for Global Citizen Concert

The very charming Sara Ali Khan just took our breath away with her latest Instagram post with her gorgeous saree look in a stunning royal setup at The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai. She is seen in a beautiful chic pink saree with yellow and blue mixed colors with fine embroidery work and prints along with a square neckline, sleeveless matching blouse. She accessorized the look with a pair of elegant silver earrings and yellow and pink bangles in one hand.
Sara also captioned the post by saying “Because women in a Sari Are always Pyaari ” and we totally agree with her.
On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is all set for her musical drama film Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.
