Karishma Kapoor poses with father Randhir Kapoor ahead of The Kapil Sharma Show; receives love from sibling Karishma

In the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor and her daughter who is 90s superhit actress Karishma Kapoor will be the special guest. They will be gracing the sets and have a fun time with host Kapil Sharma and permanent guest Archana Puran Singh.

They will be also having fun with the other star cast and would interact with the audiences present there. Well, as the star father-daughter duo headed towards the show they shared pictures of their looks from the evening. The photo was shared by Karishma Kapoor on her official Instagram handle where she can be seen dressed in a floral full-length dress while Randhir opted for a grey and black suit.

Sharing the picture, Karishma wrote, "With my main man #papa #thekapilsharmashow #comingsoon." Seeing this Karishma's sibling Kareena took to the comment sections and wrote, "The loves of my life" along with heart-eyed emojis.

