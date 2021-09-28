Hina Khan reveals getting rejected for the role of a Kashmiri Girl due to dusky complexion

Actress Hina Khan has made a big remark in the television as well as the film industry. the actress hails from Jammu & Kashmir and is a Kashmiri Muslim by religion. Recently, she made a shocking confession as she reveals losing out the role of a Kashmiri girl. The actress revealed despite belonging to that background she was rejected and told that she doesn't look 'Kashmiri enough'.

While talking to a daily, Hina remembered about one of the projects which she could not crack because she was told that she doesn’t look Kashmiri enough due to her dusky complexion. She further also revealed that they wanted someone extremely fair as the character demanded the same. Thus, that's the reason she didn't fit their criteria. She also felt that she could have aced the character as she is Kashmiri and can fluently speak the language

She further said that she felt really bad about it as she knew the language so well and could have probably done wonders in that character, but didn’t get cast only due to her complexion.

ALSO READ:“Most unfortunate thing ever happened,” Hina Khan recounts a heartfelt discussion with Sidharth Shukla Following her father’s demise

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results