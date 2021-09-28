Gauri Khan shares a picture from sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan’s “boys night out”

Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan often shares pictures of her kids. While Suhana is quite active on social media, Aryan does not make his presence feel on social media too often. However, Gauri keeps fans up-to-date with his photos. Recently, Gauri gave a glimpse of Aryan and AbRam's boys night out.
While Aryan is not too active on social media, his pictures shared by his friends and family often do the rounds on social media. Aryan had last posted on Instagram in August, which was a "mandatory graduation post". Sharing the picture, Aryan wrote, “Forgot about the mandatory graduation post. Better late than never I guess."
