Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Diana Penty to star in Sabbir Khan’s supernatural thriller Adbhut 

Actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Diana Penty have been roped in for a supernatural thriller Adbhut, to be directed by Sabbir Khan.
Sabbir Khan has been busy prepping his second project, a new age thriller with an enviable ensemble of powerhouse performers. Talking about the same, Khan recently said, "This is an exciting time to not just be a content creator but a content curator as well. Our next feature resonates with that. We are constantly brainstorming on ideas and concepts because as artists in 2021, we want to have a distinct voice and create something unique."
Diana Penty is gearing up for the release of Shiddat and a Malayalam film with Dulquer Salmaan.
