Prabhas wishes Big B on his birthday, calls him “legend of all times”

As Amitabh Bachchan turned a year older today, fans and celebrities took to their social media handles to wish the actor. Recently, his Project K co-star Prabhas took to his Instagram handle to make a wish for him along with a sweet note.

Sharing the photo, Prabhas wrote, “Happy Birthday to the legend of all times, @amitabhbachchan Sir!”

Big B also took to his Instagram handle to share a cool post and wrote, "walking into the 80th." Fans and celebs have dropped heart emoticons in the comment section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B has some interesting projects in the pipeline including Jhund, Brahmastra, Mayday, Good Bye, Uunchai and Nag Ashwin's untitled film. Last year, he also made his digital debut with the film Gulabo Sitabo. He has been roped in for the Hindi remake of The Intern. The star is all set to reunite with his Piku co-star Deepika Padukone.

