Prabhas wishes Big B on his birthday, calls him “legend of all times”

As Amitabh Bachchan turned a year older today, fans and celebrities took to their social media handles to wish the actor. Recently, his Project K co-star Prabhas took to his Instagram handle to make a wish for him along with a sweet note.
Sharing the photo, Prabhas wrote, “Happy Birthday to the legend of all times, @amitabhbachchan Sir!”
Big B also took to his Instagram handle to share a cool post and wrote, "walking into the 80th." Fans and celebs have dropped heart emoticons in the comment section.
