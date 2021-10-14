Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz gets bruised on forehead; brother Asim Riaz shares picture

Bigg Boss 15 has a lot of entertainment and high voltage drama to feed its viewers. Within just 12 days of the show's premiere, we've already witnessed a lot of elements be it fights, love, friendship and much more. While the physical tasks given by Bigg Boss are leading to more fights and injuries. The contestants are turning against one another and are giving their best to survive in the game.

Recently, Umar Riaz who's been is playing a strong game in the house got himself injured on the forehead. The picture of Umar being bruised was shared by brother Asim Riaz on his official Instagram handle. In the picture, we can clearly see the injury he got while performing a task.

Sharing the picture Asim wrote some powerful message that reads "You give something up for everything you gain Since every pleasure's got an edge of pain..!! You will shine my brother“.

