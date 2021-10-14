Photos of Lucky Ali’s daughter Sara making rounds on the Internet

On Wednesday, actor-politician Nafisa Ali took to her Instagram handle to share Lucky Ali’s second daughter Sara Ali’s pictures. Nafisa is a close family friend of Lucky Ali and often shares pictures with the singer and his family.

Sharing a set of photos, Nafisa wrote, “This is Sara Ali (my friend Lucky Ali’s 2nd daughter) our LuckyStar … .#goa#goadiaries.” In the photo, Sara smiles and poses for the camera. In one of the pictures, she is holding Nafisa’s pet dog.

Lucky Ali first married Meaghan Jane McCleary in 1996 and they have two children Ta’awwuz and Tasmiyah. Meaghan Jane McCleary also appeared in the singer’s hit music video 'O Sanam'.

In 2000, Lucky married Inaya (Anahita) and the couple have kids Sara and Raiyan.

In 2010, Lucky married former Miss England, Kate Elizabeth Hallam. They have a son Dani together.

In May 2021, after rumours of Lucky Ali’s death began to spread, veteran actor Nafisa Ali clarified the speculation. Even the singer shared via his Instagram story, “Hi everyone, just addressing the rumours. I’m alive and well and resting in peace at home. Haha. Hope you all are staying in and staying safe. May God protect us all during this devastating time.”

