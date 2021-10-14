This is what Sonakshi Sinha finds inappropriate about Vijay Varma’s latest pictures in traditional wear

Vijay Varma is always one to be lauded for his cool fashion sense usually in western wear but this time the actor is turning heads with his latest photoshoot in super stylish Indian attire, while also flaunting his witty side in the comments section like usual.

Vijay Varma shared pictures on his social media from his latest campaign for designer Amit Aggarwal where he slayed the traditional wear in water-inspired jacket and dhoti as he could be seen standing in the middle of a river in one and along the ghat on its steps in others.

His upcoming show, Fallen's co-star Sonakshi Sinha seems to share a great rapport with the actor as she left a funny remark on this, commenting, "Inappropriate swimming attire but cool shot". To this, the Darlings actor replied, "@aslisona lol made for drowning in love."

Besides Sinha, various others like Masaba Gupta, Amyra Dastur, and Satyajeet Dubey among others dropped praises for the actor in the comments section.

On the work front, Vijay Varma has projects like Darlings opposite Alia Bhatt, Fallen alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Hurdang with Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Sunny Kaushal in the pipeline besides another untitled project.

