BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Jung Hae In begin an emotional love story in Snowdrop teaser; series to drop on Disney+

The first teaser of the much anticipated Korean show Snowdrop has been dropped. Popular K-pop female group BLACKPINK member Jisoo will maker her debut as lead actor with the drama opposite Jung Hae In.

The teaser begins by giving a glimpse of the setting, Hosu Women’s University, and shows Su Ho riding a bike through the lightly falling snow. He emotionally says in a voiceover, “I’m sorry. It’s because of me.”

The clip then teases heart-fluttering scenes as Su Ho and Young Ro overlap their hands and also run into each other. The teaser ends with Young Ro’s voice saying, “I miss you. I wish I could see you just once,” and she is seen grasping Su Ho’s sleeve.

The story of Snowdrop is set in 1987 Seoul, the upcoming JTBC drama tells the emotional love story of university students Su Ho and Young Ro. Jung Hae In plays elite university student Su Ho, who suddenly appears at a women’s university dorm in a bloody state one day, while BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is Young Ro, a student at the women’s university who hides him and takes care of his wounds while facing danger under close surveillance.

Snowdrop is helmed by director Jo Hyun Tak and writer Yoo Hyun Mi, the popular duo who previously worked together on the hit drama “SKY Castle.” The drama also stars Yoo In Na, Jang Seung Jo, Yoon Se Ah, Kim Hye Yoon, and Jung Yoo Jin.

Snowdrop is scheduled to premiere in December. It will also air on Disney+.

