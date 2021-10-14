Ranveer gifts contestant a pair of new running shoes on COLORS’ ‘The Big Picture’

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has won hearts with his acting performances, dedication and prodigious fashion style. But on COLORS' 'The Big Picture', he will win everyone's heart with his generosity on the first episode. Here the viewers will see the first contestant Karishma Toor, a police constable from Haryana, talking about her family and wishing to give them a better life. Midway in the conversation, she will reveal to the actor how she loves running.

Ranveer Singh takes note and, immediately after the quiz, presents her with a pair of running shoes. He even helps her put on the shoes by going down on his knee.

COLORS' 'The Big Picture' is India first visual-based quiz show that brings wholesome entertainment to your television's premieres in October 16and every weekend at 8 pm. With plenty of fun and excitement, the show promises both contestants and viewers to win big, every week and weekend too.

