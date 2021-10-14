Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and five others shifted to common cell from quarantine barrack in Arthur Road jail after COVID-19 negative tests 

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested in connection to a cruise drug case by the Narcotics Control Bureau earlier this month. It's been 11 days since he was detained by NCB followed by his arrest along with several others. After his bail plea was rejected twice, Aryan Khan's case was adjourned for October 14. As the bail plea is being heard in court today, it has come to light that Aryan Khan, who is currently lodged in Arthur Road jail, was recently shifted from the quarantine barrack to the common cell after the COVID-19 test.
According to a report in ANI, Nitin Waychal, the superintendent of Arthur Road Jail said, “Aryan Khan and 5 others shifted to the common cell from quarantine barrack in the jail after their Covid report came negative.”
On Wednesday, lawyer Amit Desai said that neither ecstasy, cash, or MD were recovered from Aryan Khan. “He didn’t have the cash to buy, nothing to sell. Only the three persons seem to have been arrested that afternoon. Though the recovery is much, I am arguing why his custody is no longer relevant. They are doing a good job by arresting many, but that doesn’t give them the right to hold on to those who are not related," he said.
NCB had seized 13 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of MD (mephedrone), 21 grams of charas (small quantity), 22 pills of MDMA (ecstasy) (intermediate quantity), and Rs 1,33,000 at International Cruise Terminal, Mumbai. However, they had said in the court that no drugs were found on Aryan Khan but they discovered a small quantity of contrabands on the co-accused.
