K-Pop group SF9’s Dawon and Hwiyoung test positive for COVID-19

South Korean pop-group SF9 members Dawon and Hwiyoung have tested positive for COVID-19. The group’s agency FNC Entertainment issued a statement informing the news.

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, the agency’s statement read, “SF9’s Dawon and Hwiyoung tested positive as a result of their PCR tests yesterday after coming in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19. Chani and the other SF9 members received preemptive PCR tests, and all other members besides Dawon and Hwiyoung tested negative. Currently, Dawon and Hwiyoung are under isolation and taking necessary measures as instructed by disease control authorities. We will comply with the requests and guidelines of disease control authorities with the health and safety of our artists as the top priority. We apologize for causing concern to many people, and we will do our best for the quick recovery of our artists.”

“The other SF9 members are waiting for results on whether they are categorized as having come into close contact [with the confirmed cases]. If it is determined that self-quarantine is required, they will follow self-quarantine guidelines while receiving adequate rest,” they added.

The nine member group SF9 released their ninth EP Turn Over, with the lead single ‘Tear Drop’ on July 5, 2021.

