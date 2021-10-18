Farah Khan Ali schools NCB with ‘millennial language’ as Aryan Khan’s WhatsApp chats get discussed in court 

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested in connection to drugs seized on a cruise by the Narcotics Control Bureau earlier this month. It's been few weeks since he was arrested along with several others. After his bail plea was rejected twice, once again the bail order was reserved until October 20. The young star kid is currently in Arthur Road jail until then. His WhatsApp chats were discussed in court which has led to a lot of discussions on the internet about the ‘millennial language’ that NCB is reportedly unable to understand.

During Aryan Khan’s bail plea hearing in the sessions court, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh, representing the NCB, had argued that Aryan Khan was planning to 'have a blast', according to the chats. Defending the same, Aryan Khan’s lawyer, senior advocate Amit Desai said that it is the language of youth that was misunderstood. As per Bar and Bench, he said, “This youth of today they have a different way of expressing themselves, which may seem like torture to us older generation. The language (used by them) may seem like something different then what ought to be in the court of law. And those conversations may lead to suspicion, as it should.”

Reacting to the same, Farah Khan Ali schooled NCB about the millennial language on Twitter stating, “Dear NCB, The millennials of today have a language I had to Google to know. FOMO – Fear of missing out SICK – Something that is cool DOPE – Something Excellent GOAT – Greatest of all time BLAST – To have a good time. Want more, please see pic attached herein.”

Previously, she had extended support to Shah Rukh Khan in one of her tweets stating, “SRK and family have my support. Always have and always will have my support. Have known them personally too long and know they are good people. I pray all goes well for them.”

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan will continue to remain in jail at least till October 20. The superstar's son's bail hearing was held at the special NDPS court on October 13 and 14. The court has reserved its order for October 20. Aryan and the other accused were arrested on October 3.

