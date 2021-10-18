Kapil Sharma says he hurt his spine, says ‘had to take my show off-air, started feeling helpless’

Back in January 2021, comedian Kapil Sharma was wheelchair-bound in the airport photos. Immediately, his show also went off-air which added more speculations around his health. The comedian had said he had injured his back. His show returned in August this year.

In a new video, Kapil Sharma opened up about hurting his spine and faced a lot of pain. “I first suffered pain in 2015 and didn’t have knowledge about this. I was in the US at the time. A doctor gave me an epidural and I got relief from pain, but the problem stayed there,” Kapil said.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by QI Spine Clinic (@qispineclinic)

Kapil added, “I suffered this again in January 2021. I had so many plans but I had to stop everything. I had to take my show off-air because of the injury. This pain leads to a change in your behaviour, you start feeling helpless because you can’t get up from bed. And then people start telling you that you will gain weight by lying down all the time. You should start liquid diet. A person is already in pain and someone gives you a salad to eat, your pain is doubled. I have suffered a lot.”

Kapil Sharma is currently hosting his sketch show, The Kapil Sharma Show.

ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show: An audience girl reveals her mother consider Vicky Kaushal as her boyfriend

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results