First teaser of The Flash sees Ezra Miller meet Michael Keaton’s Batman in multiverse 

DC FanDome 2021 brought an array of exclusive teasers including one from makers of The Flash. After unveiling Grant Gustin's new suit for the TV version of the show, Ezra Miller, the movie version of the superhero, made an appearance to give an exclusive sneak peek into the multiverse.

The footage begins with a cab pulling up to the Wayne Manor. "Tell me something. You can go anywhere you want, right? Any timeline? Any universe? Why do you want to stay and fight for this one?" says Michael Keaton's Bruce Wayne in the voice-over who suits up as Batman after 30 years.

We see a series of shots of Barry Allen travelling through time, meets his mother and designs a new suit for himself. He visits Batcave with another Barry Allen from a different universe and Sasha Calle's Supergirl to ask if Keaton's Batman if he's in to, presumably, save the multiverse. The clip ends with one of Barry Allen freaking out upon seeing the old Batmobile.

It is already known that both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck's Batman will make an appearance in The Flash. Barry Allen has the ability to travel through different times and universes which was already teased when Miller's Flash met Gustin's Flash during Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover in 2019. It's been already teased that The Flash will dive into the Flashpoint storyline.

Directed by Andy Muschietti, The Flash also stars Kiersey Clemons as Iris West and Ron Livingston as Barry Allen's father Henry Allen. The film will release on November 4, 2022.

