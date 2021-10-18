Pooja Hegde looks ethereal as the showstopper in a palace green velvet lehenga at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2021

Kalki Fashion’s show made quite a mark with the audience for the sixth time in a row at the Bombay Times Fashion Week 2021. The most-loved ethnic-wear brand showcased its bridal couture collection, ‘HÉRA’. The show saw Bollywood big league and the super gorgeous, Pooja Hegde walking the ramp as the showstopper for their new collection.

The collection name HÉRA- is derived from Greek mythology which means the goddess of marriage. Portrayed as majestic and compassionate, the collection is inspired by the goddess’s queenly traits. Soft silks and sheerness, the feminine cuts of lehengas, the endless ruffle details in deep-toned velvets, sangria tassels, dark pistachio, moss & palace greens, French blues, frozen mauves & Persian reds created a look that felt inventive and feminine with an edge.

KALKI Fashion’s show stopper creation looked totally on par with Pooja's fashion sensibilities and she indeed looked like a goddess in that Palace green embellished lehenga that seemed straight out of a fairy-tale. "I’m in love with KALKI HÉRA. I love the Indian Aesthetics, I love intricate embroideries, deep-tones, playful silhouettes with the right amount of Indian-ness to it. Even the Palace green lehenga that I’m wearing is so beautiful. The pretty details, floral are exactly what I like. Super delighted to be the muse for their beautiful collection. The entire collection screams innovative colour palettes & brides. If this is not what you are looking for I don’t know what is," says the showstopper, Pooja Hegde.

With a fresh, bold, and delicate take on colors all which evokes the opulence of old-world events and dinner parties are worthy of drapes, bows, and bold tones. Fused in hand-studded gowns, heavily embroidered velvet bridal lehengas, structured sarees with drama sleeves, plunging necklines created a breathtaking color scape.

To fill you in on some more fashion details about the collection, Saurabh Gupta, Director at Kalki, revealed that, "Brides nowadays are not afraid to go bold, they love taking risks, accent with deep metallic hues if needed, or set their chosen hues irrespective the occasion. The entire bridal collection is inspired by ancient, age-old architecture, drapes & silhouettes and gives out more of a queenly vibe. This time we came up with the most innovative colour palettes blended in with deep-toned velvets for intimate winter or warm-weather weddings. All in all, the collection is designed for eclectic, dynamic brides who think outside of the box and want to be anything but not ordinary. "

Use this array of chosen hues for a ‘contemporary bride’s take on a classic affair’. This collection, brides-to-be, is the modern-day-lavish must-have palette.

