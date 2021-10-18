Bombay Times Fashion Week 2021: Gauahar Khan stuns as a showstopper in a gorgeous maroon lehenga by Kshitij Choudhary

October 18, 2021 Bollywood Hungama News Network Masala 0

The gorgeous Gauahar Khan graced the Bombay Times Fashion week at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai this past weekend to turn showstopper for the designer Kshitij Choudhary.

The actress was seen in a maroon lehenga with detailed hand embroidery work all over the lehenga style with a mesh matching cape along with an embroidery belt.

She accessorised the look with minimal studs. For her makeup, she did a nude look while keeping her hair in a bun with open locks along with a floral headband.

On the work front, Gauahar Khan was last seen in the 2021 Hindi film 14 Phere.

