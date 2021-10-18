“When the story was made, it came out to be really funny yet unique” – says Kriti Sanon on Hum Do Hamare Do

Actor Kriti Sanon is all set for his upcoming film Hum Do Humare Do, which will premiere on October 29 on Disney+Hotstar. The movie stars her along with Rajkummar Rao, Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak Shah, Aparshakti Khurana and others. Kriti shared the incident from where they got the idea for the film.

Now, in a recent interview with, when asked about the idea of the concept in Hum Do Humare Do, Kriti said, “Every film of mine with Maddock is always related to a normal conversation. I was with Raj and Dinu in Soho and we were just chatting when Dinu just told us about the concept of adopting parents. And the fact is that we don’t get to choose our family as the blood relations we are born with don’t give us the freedom to choose parents. So, there we heard this one line and thought that the concept is really interesting.”

She further said, “And then when the story was made, it came out to be really funny yet unique, like something heartwarming.”

Moreover, talking about her ups and downs in life, Kriti said, “No matter whatever is going inside, I kind of have a defense mechanism where I just don’t let it out very easily to the audiences or in public. I have my very close set of people with which I am very talkative and vocal to. And I think it’s important to express yourself in general with your close ones.”

On the work front.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: “I have not been typecasted in this industry yet” – says Kriti Sanon

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results