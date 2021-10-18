Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash and Jay Bhanushali lock horns during the captaincy task

After the Weekend ka Vaar, it's time for the selection of a new captain in the Bigg Boss 15 house. A new promo of the upcoming episode features Bigg Boss announcing the new task and making Tejasswi Prakash the 'Sanchalak'. After the declaration, Jay Bhanushali, Pratik Sehajpal, and Nishant Bhatt show eagerness to take part in the task.
Before the commencement of the task, Pratik yet again plays a spoilt sport and touches the task properties. Seeing this, Jay and Ieshaan get furious and complain to Tejasswi. Tejasswi refuses to take action upon the situation stating the reason that she hasn't witnessed anything from her own eyes. Meanwhile, they both repeatedly ask her to help them and she keeps refusing.
