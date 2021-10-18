Shehnaaz Gill looks stunning in beautiful pastel green lehenga in throwback photos from sets of Honsla Rakh in Canada

Indian actress Shehnaaz Gill, who won millions of hearts with her appearance in the reality show Bigg Boss, is back with her latest Punjabi film Honsla Rakh which is currently the talk of the town.

A few days ago, celebrity stylist Ken Ferns shared a few photos of Shehnaaz directly from the set of Honsla Rakh in Canada which was taken a few months back. She was seen in a gorgeous pastel green and pink lehenga with beautiful embroidery blouse styled with a multilayered skirt along with a matching dupatta.

She accessorised the pink kundan choker with matching studs along with bangles. For her makeup, she did a soft look while keeping her hair all loose with soft curls. Ken Ferns also captioned the post by saying “These pics were taken a few Moons ago.. on the sets of #honslarakh in Canada.”

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is currently seen in the latest punjabi film Honsla Rakh with the actor Diljit Dosanjh.

