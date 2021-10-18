Aditi Rao Hydari is an orange wonder in a Raw Mango suit worth Rs. 52,600

Aditi Rao Hydari has set fashion and style goals always. She has impressed the audience with her film choices and she never fails to charm us with her beauty.

Aditi Rao was glowing for the promotions of Maha Sundaram. She styled a beautiful bright orange woven organza kurta that features gold peacock buttas all over. She styled it with heavily flared gharara pants. She looked fresh and styled this piece with gold dangler jhumkas.

Aditi kept her styling and makeup simple, with a fresh face, rosy cheeks and tinted lips. Her hair was tied in a neat low pony tail with a middle partition.

Aditi looked gorgeous as ever in this golden zari work piece. The orange short kurta set is from raw mango that features the Preeta Kurta and Asha gharara. This gorgeous piece is available on the raw mango website for Rs. 52,600.

On the professional front, Aditi was last seen in Telegu film V and Malayalam film Sufiyum Sujatayum. She was also seen in Mobi Mehta's film Girl on the Train also starring Parineeti Chopra which released on Netflix on February 26, 2021. She was also seen alongside John Abraham in Sardar ka Grandson which released on Netflix. The film also stars Arjun Kapoor, Neena Gupta and Rakul Preet Singh.

Aditi reminded the movie buffs about her recently-released film Maha Samudram. The Telugu romantic-action drama, written and directed by Ajay Bhupathi, stars Aditi, Sharwanand and Siddharth in the main roles. The film, which released on October 14, also stars Anu Emmanuel, Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh and Saranya Ponvannan in pivotal roles. The action drama saw Siddharth make a comeback to Tollywood after almost 8 years.

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari will next be seen in the romantic drama Hey Sinamika, opposite Dulquer Salmaan.

