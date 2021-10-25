Divya Khosla Kumar features an all courageous avatar in the new poster of Satyameva Jayate 2

The trailer of ace writer-director Milap Milan Zaveri’s much-anticipated film Satyameva Jayate 2 will be dropped tomorrow that is 25th October 2021. Ahead of the release of its trailer, the makers have released another poster from the film.

The poster features Divya Khosla Kumar who plays John Abraham’s leading lady in the film. Dressed in all white marching forward, one can be assured that apart from John’s heroism, we’ll also see Divya as a strong female protagonist fighting against corruption. This one sees Divya Khosla Kumar in a courageous avatar. In the poster, we see Divya in a determined mood along with an axe in her hand.

Satyameva Jayate 2 produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment) is slated to release ‪on Thursday, 25th November 2021.

ALSO READ:Antim vs Satyameva Jayate 2 clash: John Abraham’s team showcase 25 minute footage to the exhibitors

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results