“It is very different from the original because it has got a lot of Indianness,” says Aahana Kumra on Call My Agent: Bollywood

Netflix unveiled the trailer of its upcoming multi-starrer series Call My Agent: Bollywood which has been receiving a lot of love so far. Inspired by the French show 'Dix Pour Cent), the show features Rajat Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Ayush Mehra and Aahana Kumra with a splendid list of special appearances.

Aahana got talking about the response to the trailer so far and said, ''I am glad that the Call My Agent trailer is out and so far, the reviews have been great with positive feedback and everyone is clearly excited to see it. It has been quite overwhelming so far and the show will prove to be an absolutely fun masala entertainer.''

She adds, ''Amal, as a talent agent, has to go through a myriad of emotions everyday because getting actor's jobs, or putting projects together is not everyone's cup of tea. She is a seasoned talent head and she knows who she is dealing with everyday. There are lots of fragile egos that one has to deal with in the entertainment industry, and Amal is someone who has been in the business for long. There is a line in the show that says, ''Yaha logon ki ego bahut badi hoti, but memory choti hoti hai'' and that rightly sums it up. It is these little things about the show and the characters that makes it a promising watch.''

About working with the cast and crew of the show, she said how she feels blessed and is glad about the way the show has come together. She adds, ''I got a chance to work with so many actors, each from a different space, and working with Shaad was magical. I thought I had so much energy till I met Shaad – he is so energetic, he is quick to respond, and he is very sure when he has got a shot. It is a stellar cast and the reason it has become bigger is because its going to be streaming on Netflix, exciting part is that even the original is on Netflix. I admire Camille Cottin and she is phenomenal, so is everyone else from the cast.'

"It is very different from the original because it has got a lot of Indianness, there is a lot of Bollywood tadka to this series,'' she added.

She also spoke about playing gay on-screen and summed up how the entire shoot has been. She said, ''I am playing gay for the very first time, and it was nerve-wracking for me but it was also very exciting, and I also got to share screen space with a very dear friend, Anuschka Sawhney, who is playing my love interest in the show, and it was fun.''

She further mentioned, ''We shot so many scenes in a single day that it left me with no time to wallow in one scene as we had to move on to the next one. Further, it gave us a chance to make a lot of improvisations in our scenes and all of us really enjoyed doing that. I hope all this madness translates on-screen. As a cast, we are all closely knit, and I am looking forward to the show.''

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Banijay Asia, the series is directed by Shaad Ali.

ALSO READ:Call My Agent: Bollywood’s Aahana Kumra and Ayush Mehra talk about their on and off screen friendship

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results