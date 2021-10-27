Alia Bhatt to be one of the anchors of Salman Khan’s documentary; several other Bollywood personalities to be a part of the series

A documentary on the life of one of India's biggest superstars- Salman Khan- is currently in the making. The documentary will reunite Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Saman Khan as the former will also be a part of it. According to the latest reports, Alia Bhatt will be one of the many anchors of the docu-series. Alia was supposed to work with Salman in SLB's Inshallah, however, the film was shelved.

Reportedly, Alia has already shot for her portions in the series and will be one among several other renowned personalities who will be anchoring for the series. It is said that almost the whole of B-Town will be a part of Beyond The Star: Salman Khan.

The idea of the docu-series is to show the world of Salman Khan beyond the stardom that he is known for. As per reports, his family members- Salim Khan, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, his industry friends like Sajid Nadiadwala, David Dhawan, Sooraj Barjatya, Anees Bazmee, and other colleagues like Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, among others have already recorded for their respective portions. Karan Johar is also said to be a part of the series.

Beyond The Star: Salman Khan will be the first season of the documentary and the makers plan on making it a franchise going forward. It’s produced by Salman Khan Films with Wizcraft Productions and Applause Entertainment.

The docu-series is currently in the post-production stage and the makers plan on presenting it by mid-2022.

