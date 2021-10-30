Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan to get makeover for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Two of India’s finest actresses Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan, both above 70, are being given the most spectacular makeover in the history of their illustrious careers. Producer-director Karan Johar has assigned the formidable job to his buddy, designer Manish Malhotra, who has been provided a detailed brief on how the two actresses should look in Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani where Ranveer Singh and Alia Batt play the title roles.

A source from the core crew informs, “Who says women after a certain age cannot be glamorous? Gayatri Devi and Sharmila Tagore are prime examples of ultimate autumnal glamour. Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan have great potential for being glammed up and we are going to make full use of their towering personalities to dress them up as divas.”

The joke on location of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is every time Shabana and Jaya see Manish Malhotra approaching they shout to one another to run to hide. “They can’t recognize themselves in the mirror once they get into the clothes Manish has designed for them,” the insider from the crew tells with an evil laugh.

Also Read: Shabana Azmi – Jaya Bachchan’s camaraderie astounds team of Karan Johar’s Ranveer Singh – Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results