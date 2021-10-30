Dwayne Johnson to reunite with Jumanji director Jake Kasdan for Christmas-themed adventure movie Red One

Filmmaker Jake Kasdan is reuniting with his Jumanji star Dwayne Johnson for Red One, the unique Christmas-themed feature project set up at Amazon. Hiram Garcia, the President of production of Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions created the original story which is now being translated into a script by Chris Morgan, who previously worked with Johnson on four Fast and Furious movies as well as the Johnson-led 2019 spinoff, Hobbs & Shaw.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Amazon picked up the project in June. The details are being kept in the sack but Red One, which is a tentative title, is described by Amazon as “a globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy, imagining a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre.”

Johnson is attached to star, possibly even as Santa himself, and is producing with his Seven Bucks Productions cohorts, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia. Kasdan will direct the feature project and also joins the ranks of its producers as well via his banner, The Detective Agency, along with Melvin Mar; Sky Salem Robinson co-producing.

Kasdan and Johnson worked together on Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level. He is known for his comedic touch with his movies Walk Hard and Bad Teacher and most recently helmed the first episode of Doogie Kamealoha, M.D for Disney+.

The innovative holiday event project aims to shoot in 2022 with a 2023 holiday release.

