Karisma Kapoor poses with nephew Jehangir Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor says ‘adorable’

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, on the occasion of Diwali, shared an adorable picture with her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan's younger son Jehangir Ali Khan.

In the photo, the actor was seen holding the munchkin in her arms and posing for the camera. As it was baby Jeh’s first Diwali, Karisma captioned the photo as, “Such a special Diwali with my J baba. Love and Light.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

As soon as shared the picture, the comment section got flooded with heart emojis. Actor Sonam Kapoor wrote, “So adorable.” Karisma's cousin Zahan Kapoor wrote, “Ooof what a cutlet.” Maheep Kapoor, fashion designer Manish Malhotra and Kareena's manager Poonam Damania dropped heart emojis on the picture.

Karisma also shared a picture with Kareena in which the sisters posed on a terrace. Karisma wore a light green salwar suit, while Kareena was dressed in a pink salwar suit. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Happy Diwali from us." Karisma also shared a boomerang video of her and Kareena lighting firecrackers.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a family picture on her Instagram handle. She captioned the picture, “The only one who can distract me from posing…Happy Diwali insta fam…love you all..#the men of my life.” In the photo, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan can be seen all dressed up and holding their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh. While Saif was twinning with Taimur, Kareena was distracted by Jeh, who is seen holding the sleeve of Taimur's kurta.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

On the work front, Karisma Kapoor was last seen on the big screen in the 2012 film Dangerous Ishhq. Since then, she has appeared in special roles in movies such as Bombay Talkies and Zero. Last year, she made her OTT debut alongside Tillotama Shome and Dino Morea in Mentalhood.

Also Read: Karisma Kapoor looks exquisite in embellished silver gown

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results