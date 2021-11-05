Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt look so in love in Diwali celebration photo

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, on the occasion of Diwali, shared an adorable picture with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. In the photo, they had their arms wrapped around each other and gazed lovingly into each other’s eyes. While the actress was dressed in a blue lehenga, the actor wore a kurta-pyjama.

At first, on Thursday night, Alia shared solo pictures of herself posing with a candle and fairy lights on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Some light… Happy Diwali.” She then shared the photo of herself with Ranbir and wrote, “& some love… Happy Diwali.”

Jacqueline Fernandez and Zoya Akhtar were among those who dropped heart emojis on the post. Fans also showered love on the couple in the comment section. “Aww you both I can trade the world for you both,” one wrote. “Alexa play Khullam Khulla Pyar Karenge Hum Dono. LOVE IT,” another said. “Get married already,” one comment read.

Ranbir and Alia have been dating for a few years now and they often make their public appearances together. As per the reports, the couple is planning to tie the knot in December. Earlier in an interview, Ranbir had mentioned that he would have been married to Alia, were it not for the Covid-19 pandemic.

For the first time, Ranbir and Alia will be sharing the screen space together in Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles, with Shah Rukh Khan reportedly making a special appearance.

