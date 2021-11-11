Shanaya Kapoor starts shooting for her debut film; father Sanjay Kapoor says, ‘work hard, focus’

Actor Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor has started shooting her debut film. The proud father took to his Instagram handle to share pictures with his daughter and wished her good luck as she started her journey as an actor.
Sharing a couple of old pictures with Shanaya, Sanjay wrote, "New beginnings, so proud of you, work hard, focus, this is only the beginning, sky is the limit. #firstdayshoot #excitingtimes, love you.”
