Khushi Kapoor shares a rare throwback picture of father Boney Kapoor with Sridevi on his birthday

Bollywood filmmaker Boney Kapoor turned a year older today. On the occasion of his 66th birthday, his daughter Khushi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share a lovely throwback picture. The picture features the legendary producer with his late wife and legendary actress Sridevi.

In the picture, Boney and Sridevi are seen striking a pose for the camera. Truly, the picture speaks volumes about Boney and Sridevi's love as he can be seen holding on to the late actress. Sharing the picture Khushi wrote a lovely caption along with it. Khushi wrote, "Happy birthday papa. Love you the most," followed by a heart emoticon.

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi got married on June 2 in 1996 and welcomed their daughter Janhvi Kapoor, who is now an actress, the following year. While Khushi was born in the year 2000. Khushi and Janhvi are currently enjoying their vacation in Dubai.

ALSO READ:Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor go on ATV ride in Dubai, see their vacation pictures

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results