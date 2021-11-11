Khushi Kapoor shares a rare throwback picture of father Boney Kapoor with Sridevi on his birthday

Bollywood filmmaker Boney Kapoor turned a year older today. On the occasion of his 66th birthday, his daughter Khushi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share a lovely throwback picture. The picture features the legendary producer with his late wife and legendary actress Sridevi.
In the picture, Boney and Sridevi are seen striking a pose for the camera. Truly, the picture speaks volumes about Boney and Sridevi's love as he can be seen holding on to the late actress. Sharing the picture Khushi wrote a lovely caption along with it. Khushi wrote, "Happy birthday papa. Love you the most," followed by a heart emoticon.
ALSO READ:Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor go on ATV ride in Dubai, see their vacation pictures
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply