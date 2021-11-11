Sugandha Mishra and Dr Sanket Bhosale spend some quality time by the poolside

Dr Sanket Bhosale and Sugandha Mishra are one among the newly married couples in the television industry. the couple amidst their hectic schedules and shoots leaves no stone unturned in getting out some good and quality time for each other. Recently, the couple was seen spending some quality and chilling by the poolside.

The couple has actually gone on a family vacation. They shared its various glimpse on their respective social media handles. In the video, they can be seen having a fun time chilling, swimming, dancing and also drowning each other in the pool. This post was shared by Sugandha on her Instagram who captioned it as, “Vaccy Vibe #swipeleft #familytime #vaccymode #vacation #familyvacation #swimming #fun #love #muchneeded #relax.”

While Sugandha shared another from the vacation. the video was a reel video with her mother-in-law where they can be seen lip-syncing to Jennifer Winget’s popular dialogue from one of her shows which says, “Main tumhari jagah lena nahi chahti, aur tum meri jagah kabhi le nahi sakti.” She captioned the video as, “Life in Sasural.

Sugandha Mishra and Dr Sanket Bhosale got married earlier this year in April. Their wedding was an intimate affair with the presence of only close friends and family owing to the Covid-19 lockdown protocols.

