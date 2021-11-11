Bunty Aur Babli 2: “Rani Mukerji and I have been fortunate enough to get some great films under our belt” – says Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan is teaming up with Rani Mukerji after years for the completely rebooted franchise film Bunty Aur Babli 2. He was thrilled to creatively collaborate with the actress because their blockbuster pairing in films like Hum Tum and Ta Ra Rum Pum has always entertained audiences.

Saif says, “It’s always a pleasure to work with Rani. She is a livewire on the set and her energy has always been infectious. So, I was thrilled that we were coming together to work again because I knew it will be a mad, fun ride with Rani.”

He adds, “It was exactly what I expected it to be and the shoot was a breeze. I think we were badly behaved on the set – cracking up at each other’s jokes and comments constantly, laughing when people told us to be silent, and just being brats on the set while getting ready for a shot. I think we were kids on this set and trust me we were a handful.”

Saif further states, “I think that’s what happens when two people who share a great rapport, come together after years. There is always so much to reminisce, so much to catch up on and most importantly, there is the hunger to deliver great work again on screen.”

Saif and Rani were catapulted to being the most favourite romantic Jodi in Bollywood with Hum Tum resonating with every audience segment. He says, “Rani and I have been fortunate enough to get some great films under our belt. Hum Tum got us love that we could have never imagined and the film has become a cult hit. So, we were sure that if we were to come back together, we would have to do well as a unit.”

He says, “We knew we had to work as a team to deliver a solid film. I hope that people will love our work in Bunty Aur Babli 2 because we were having so much fun shooting it. The crew was always bursting out laughing when we were doing our scenes. So, yes I’m confident but I will have to wait for the audience to validate our effort.”

Yash Raj Films’ Bunty Aur Babli 2, which is set to release worldwide on November 19, 2021, is a rib-tickling comedy that will pit two sets of con artists, from different generations, against each other as they try to prove who is the better con couple! The film stars Saif and Rani as the OG Bunty Babli. Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi and the gorgeous debutant Sharvari star as the New Bunty Babli.

ALSO READ: Bunty Aur Babli 2: “The retired con stars are forced to come out of their hibernation by the young con artists” – says Saif Ali Khan about him and Rani Mukerji

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results