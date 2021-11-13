Sara Ali Khan raises the temperature in printed skimpy blue bikini in Maldives, shares sizzling photos

Sara Ali Khan continues to post sensation pictures on her Instagram account and shares glimpses of her life with her huge following. The actress took to her social media account to share stunning pictures from her Maldives vacation.

The actress can be seen dressed in a printed skimpy bikini and she looks as gorgeous as ever.

Sara Ali Khan shared a series of pictures while chilling in the pool and wrote a caption that read, "Sky above, sand below, sea around, go with the flow."

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next star in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Shot in North India and Madurai, the film is expected to tantalize masses with it's non-linear narrative of two romances running in parallel from different timelines.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar meet Aanand L Rai to watch the rushes of Atrangi Re; Sara to be seen in a double role

