Shweta Tiwari goes on a short trip with kids Palak Tiwari and Reyansh, shares picture

Actress Shweta Tiwari enjoys a lot being around the company of her kids. Recently, the mother-children trio went on a short trip for a get-away from the city.

Sharing the great moments they had on their small weekend getaway, Shweta Tiwari took to her Instagram in which she can be seen having a gala time with her kids. In the picture, Shweta can be seen donning a mint green jeans along with a white top. Her daughter Palak Tiwari can be seen in loose oversized t-shirt with graphic printed design. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, "We were Together.. I forget the rest..!♥️".

Apart from that Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari recently shot a video as they were grooving to Palak's debut music video titled 'Bijlee Bijlee'.

