Tadap stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria relish Gujarati thali during promotions in Ahmedabad!

The lead pair – debutant Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria of Sajid Nadiadwala’s highly-anticipated film Tadap is having an amazing time despite their packed promotion schedules. After kick-starting the city tour promotions by performing the sacred Ganga aarti in Varanasi on 24th November, Ahan and Tara visited Ahmedabad the next day for the promotions and indeed had some fun time together.

Besides interacting with the local media and sharing their experiences about their forthcoming film, the two young and talented actors relished an authentic Gujarati thali in the city. Both Tara and Ahan visited a popular restaurant in Ahmedabad and gorged onto some delicious Gujarati cuisine.

Starring Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria, Fox Star Studios presents, Tadap, a Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Production. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, co-produced by Fox Star Studios, directed by Milan Luthria and written by Rajat Arora, ‘Tadap’ is scheduled to release on 3rd December 2021.

